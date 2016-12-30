Gregory: Leamington lucky to escape with a point

RICHARD Gregory admitted Leamington were lucky to escape with a point following their Boxing Day clash against Stratford Town.

Leamington drew first blood thanks to Gregory’s 26th-minute opener against his former club, but Kieren Westwood’s stunning strike seven minutes from time earned Stratford a 1-1 draw.

Town were unlucky not to score more in a one-sided second half and Gregory said: “Stratford got what they deserved and if anything they should have possibly beaten us.

“We didn’t make the extra man count against Kings Langley and it’s happened to us again against Stratford.

“We know our performance wasn’t good enough and our manager let us know about it. We couldn’t string two passes together in the second half.”

The striker was impressed with Stratford’s gutsy display and thinks the squad have ‘more than enough’ quality to comfortably avoid the threat of relegation for a second consecutive season.

“I told Carl (Adams) after the game there is more than enough quality in the Stratford squad to stay up in this league,” Gregory said.

“If they could have cut out some of the mistakes they make in games, they would be in the top ten or 12 right now.”

On facing his old club, Gregory added: “I enjoyed it — it was nice to see some old faces, but it was always going to be a bit of a strange one.

“I enjoyed my time at Stratford, but Leamington have made me feel very welcome. I can tell already it’s a really good club and I’m very happy here.”

Town return to action on Bank Holiday Monday, when they take on bottom club Cinderford Town at the DCS Stadium.

Cinderford have lost 21 of their 26 league games this season, their most recent one coming in the form of a 2-0 reverse at high-flying Merthyr on Boxing Day.