Thank you for doing it yourselves!

VOLUNTEERS working for the charity, Canal and River Trust, have erected a commemorative plaque as a thank you to DIY superstore B&Q, after they stepped in to help restore a volunteer hut along the Stratford-Upon-Avon Canal at Wilmcote.

The hut provides a cosy place for volunteers working alongside the canal to stop for lunch, shelter from the weather and grab a warming cup of tea. The hut, which has stood alongside the canal for nearly twenty years, was almost completely destroyed by fire when it was targeted by local yobs in 2014.

After hearing the plight of the volunteers the Stratford-upon Avon branch of B&Q offered to help and donated kitchen cupboards, worktop, tiles and general equipment to help restore the interior of the building.

Paul Roache, volunteer for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We completed the refurbishment work on our hut last year and the kind donation from B&Q has made a big difference. Not only did it provide the finishing touches to the building, it also made the hut a real home from home and we’re delighted with it.”

Lynford Johnson, B&Q Unit Manager, Stratford upon Avon, said: “We are delighted we could help the volunteers at Wilmcote restore their hut and it was great to see how our donation has been put to good use.”