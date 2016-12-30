Teletubbies creator honoured with university doctorate

THE woman who created children’s programmes such as Teletubbies, Rosie and Jim, and Roland Rat is to be honoured by the University of Warwick.

Anne Wood, founder of Stratford-based Ragdoll Productions, is to receive the title Hon DLitt — Honorary Doctor of Letters — during the university’s winter degree ceremonies which will run from 18th to 20th January.

The former teacher set up Ragdoll at a base on Stratford Enterprise Park back in 1984, and since then the company has produced more than 1,500 programmes aimed at the youngest viewers, many of which have a close association with Warwickshire and the Midlands having being filmed there.

In 2008 the company won the BAFTA Children’s Award. She had previously adapted Jean Kenwood’s Ragdolly Anna for television and produced an English version of the Moomins for ITV, before being invited to create a children’s department for then commercial newcomer, TV-AM in 1981, from where she commissioned the anarchical character, Roland Rat.

Ragdoll was acquired by DHX Media in September 2013 which now owns the copyright for 12 Ragdoll series, but Anne and her son, Christopher, continue to manage and operate their own company and have developed a number of projects, including Twirlywoos, which won the Best Animation/Puppetry Award in 2015 and the Best Children’s Pre-School Award in 2016 at the annual Royal Television Society North-West Awards.

Anne is also a Fellow of the Royal Television Society and in 2000 received a Special BAFTA for her outstanding contribution to children’s television and received her CBE for services to Children’s Broadcasting.

Others to be honoured by the university later this month include US historian and author of The Secret History of Wonder Woman, Professor Jill Lepore, and former director general of MI5, Dame Stella Rimington.