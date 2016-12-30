Police to crackdown on speeding, begging and antisocial behaviour

Police in Stratford are set to focus their efforts on tackling begging, antisocial behaviour and speeding until February.

The police priorities were selected following a recent online public poll asking people in which areas they thought the safer neighbourhood team should be directing its efforts.

Tackling antisocial behaviour on St Peter’s Way came out as residents’ top priority with 27 percent of the vote while addressing speeding on Alcester Road and begging in the town centre both received 26 percent of the vote