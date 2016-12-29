Memorial Christmas tree damaged in Stratford town centre

A MEMORIAL Christmas tree, in Stratford town centre, which offers families the chance to pay tribute to a loved one, has been damaged.

The Shakespeare Hospice’s Light up a Life tree was believed to have been damaged on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday.

A section of the circular-based tree has been ‘bent’ inwards, on the roundabout where Wood Street, Henley Street, Union Street, Bridge Street and High Street meet, leaving many of the lights broken.

Chairman of Stratford Christmas Lights, Mick Love, told the Herald: “Someone has gone in there and wrecked it. The tree itself was working last night (Wednesday), but one section is all just blank and it spoils the display completely.”

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Victoria Alcock, who is Stratford Town Council’s Christmas lights representative said: “I am very passionate about the tree – I feel so angry and so upset.

“It’s about what these lights mean – people buy bulbs in memory of a loved one. People are going to be genuinely upset when they find out what’s happened.”