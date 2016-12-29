UPDATED Travellers told to leave St Nicholas’ Park car park – but they could be there for a further ten days

A GROUP of travellers who moved onto the car park at St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick yesterday, Thursday, have been given a formal Notice to Leave by Warwick District Council.

But they could remain there until 10th January as that is understood to be the first court date the council can get to turn the notice into an eviction order if the group does not voluntarily leave.

It is believed the group, which has around 50 to 60 vehicles, is part of the one that was evicted using police powers from land on Hampton Road, next to Warwick Racecourse, on Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said there would be extra patrols in the area around the park, but there were no immediate plans to use those powers again.

“We are aware of the group of travellers who have relocated to a small area of St Nicholas’ Park. The car park remains available for use and Warwick District Council are expected to serve notice on Thursday of their intention to obtain a court order to evict them.

“No police powers are being used at this stage, but they will be if necessary.

“However, officers from Warwick’s Safer Neighbourhood Team are carrying out extra patrols through the day and night.”

The travellers arrived in Warwick just before Christmas, first settling in the main racecourse car park before moving to Tournament Fields and then the car park of the Warwick Corps of Drums, back on Hampton Road, next to the racecourse.

There was said to be a large police presence on Wednesday night as the last of the group they left that location.

Warwick District Council has told residents there is no guarantee the travellers would not move to a different site in town when they left St Nicholas’ Park, while a spokeswoman told the Herald that work on the leisure centre’s £3million refurbishment was not expected to be affected by the group’s presence.

That work is due to start in earnest next week.