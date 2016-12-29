Travellers resurface at St Nicholas’ Park car park

A SMALL group of travellers have moved onto the car park at St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick today, Thursday.

It is believed they are some member of the group that were evicted using police powers from land on Hampton Road on Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said Warwick District Council, which owns the car park, was expected to serve notice of court action on them at some point today, although it is not known how quickly it will obtain an eviction order.

“We are aware of the group of travellers who have relocated to a small area of St Nicholas’ Park. The car park remains available for use and Warwick District Council are expected to serve notice today, Thursday, of their intention to obtain a court order to evict them.

“No police powers are being used at this stage, but they will be if necessary.

“However, officers from Warwick’s Safer Neighbourhood Team are carrying out extra patrols through the day and night.”

The travellers arrived in Warwick just before Christmas, first settling in the main racecourse car park before moving to Tournament Fields and then the car park of the Warwick Corps of Drums, back on Hampton Road.

There was said to be a large police presence on Wednesday night as the last of the group they left Hampton Road.

Warwick District Council has yet to comment on the group at St Nicholas’ Park.