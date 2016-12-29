Rowers out in force for Boxing Day regatta

STRATFORD-upon-Avon Boat Club’s annual Scratch Regatta took place early on Boxing Day morning in excellent conditions, with more than 70 members managing to leave their beds after the over-indulgence of the Christmas festivities.

The racing provided great interest to early morning sightseers and visitors watching from the Recreation Ground, The Royal Shakespeare Terrace, Bancroft Gardens and The Tramway Bridge.

“There were seven races in all over a short sprint course from the Ferry to the club grounds on the Town stretch of the River Avon, said coach Alfie Noakes.

“The crews were selected to ensure close and exciting racing.”

Emma Wellstead, fundraiser for the club, added: “The scratch regatta caught the imagination of all who came down to the river and we hope that it will give added impetus to fundraising in 2017 to achieve funds to bring sport to all in the area.”

Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club were back on the river this week and after the new year the rowers will be training hard for the 2017 head season and their own regatta in June.