Shipston boss feels betrayed following shock defeat

SHIPSTON Excelsior boss Steve Hedderman said he felt betrayed by some of his players following their defeat to Coventrians on Boxing Day.

Hedderman felt his side failed to show any heart or passion and the visitors took full advantage, claiming a surprise 3-2 win at London Road.

“It was as disappointing performance as I can remember,” said a downbeat Hedderman.

“I felt betrayed by a few of them. Our attitude was wrong from the start. We shouldn’t have taken Coventrians for granted, but I’m afraid half of the side did.

“They had more heart and passion in their game than we did.

“I asked the boys before the game to go out and put on a bit of show, but not a show like that. This was a team we should have beaten.”

Shipston, lacking their usual tempo or intensity, trailed after ten minutes to a wonder strike before Martin Tomes levelled matters in the 25th minute.

Coventrians went back in front against the run of play on the stroke of half-time.

A breakaway goal saw the visitors go 3-1 up, before Nick Shurmer’s strike with 20 minutes to go gave the home side hope. But Coventrians held on to claim all three points.

Hedderman will be looking for a reaction next Monday when Shipston go to Coventrians in the return fixture.