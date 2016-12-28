VIDEO: CCTV footage released of individuals police would like to speak to

POLICE have released CCTV footage of two people they want to speak to who moved approximately 50 cones on a dual carriageway to change it from having one lane open to both lanes open.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.35pm on Tuesday 12th July, and took place on the B4100 dual carriageway northbound between junction 12 of the M40 and the British Motor Museum near to Gaydon.

PC Catherine Morgan of Warwickshire Police said: “This was a highly dangerous act which endangered not only the two individuals involved but also other innocent road users.

“The lane was closed for an extensive period while work was being carried out by highway employees. By removing these cones, a motorist could have unknowingly driven into a protected area and caused serious damage or even killed someone.

“Interfering with traffic equipment is a criminal offence which can lead to prosecution.

“Whilst we appreciate that road closures can be frustrating, they are in place for a reason and we would ask motorists to always respect this.”

Officers would like to speak to the individuals in the footage to assist with enquiries.

If you recognise the individuals or have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 257 of 15th November 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org