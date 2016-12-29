Police issue advice to help cut cycle crime

Warwickshire Police is urging cyclists to take action to prevent themselves from becoming victims of crime.

Police hope the measures will deter potential thieves and reduce the number of bikes being stolen.

One suggestion is putting together a Bike Passport with details of your bike including receipts, warranties or photos, while another is to make a note of the serial number, usually located on the crankshaft underneath the pedals.

Other ideas include insuring your bike, securely marking the frame with a UV pen with your initials and postcode, and registering your bike frame on websites like www.immobolise.com and www.bikeregister.com.

More traditional advice includes using good quality locks of different types, locking your bike through the frame and wheel to an immovable object, preferably in a well-lit area in view of others or CCTV.

Chief Inspector Neil Harrison said: “The festive period and the beginning of the New Year is a wonderful time but it is also one where thieves see an opportunity.

“Bikes come in all shapes and sizes and those who have been given bikes as presents can often be targeted by people wanting to get their hands on some extra gifts.

“Don’t let your Christmas be ruined by the inconsiderate actions of others and take action now to prevent thieves from striking.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of bike theft is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 as soon as they realise.

If their bike is registered on a property database, they will need to give the unique reference code to the police. They are advised to keep the crime reference number and then inform their insurance company.

Safer Neighbourhood policing teams will also be carrying out a number of bike marking events in the coming months.

Visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/myarea or call 101 to find out more.