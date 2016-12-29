Charity’s day adds vital funds

Springfield Mind staff Ellen Lapworth-Maisey, Sally Ward and Diane Walden with the charity's Pledge Tree. (Submitted photo)

A CAROL concert and reception organised by Springfield Mind has raised £250.

It was the 17th year Stratford-upon-Avon’s mental health charity has held the festive event, which began with carols at The Guild Chapel.

The reception at the town hall included more live music, stalls showcasing various organisations, and a raffle.

Among the guests on Thursday, 8th December, were Stratford Mayor, Cllr Juliet Short, and Leamington’s Mayor, Cllr Ann Morrison.

Money raised will be used to support people with low mental wellbeing in south Warwickshire and Wychavon.

Maria Fennell, chief executive of of Springfield Mind, said: ” Our carol service was yet again wonderfully supported by the people of Stratford who thoroughly enjoyed the traditional service.”

Springfield Mind Christmas Carol Service and Reception, 8th December, 2016
Springfield Mind chief executive, Maria Fennell, enjoys the festivities at the reception. (Submitted photo)
Stratford Soroptimist members Jill Yarwood, Christine Boglan, Corinne Richardson, Rose Hutchinson and Susan Bruce, who served refreshments at reception. (Submitted photo)
Royal Leamington Spa Mayor, Cllr Ann Morrison. (Submitted photo)
Jessica Brooks, service user involvement co-ordinator of Making Space. (Submitted photo)
Springfield Mind volunteers, Lalage Clay and Paul Thompson, and community and events fundraiser, Ruth Tandy. (Submitted photo)
Dave Tandy provided the festive music at at the Springfield Mind Christmas reception. (Submitted photo)
Springfield Mind chief executive, Maria Fennell, presents Reverend Brian Mason with gift as a thank you for conducting the charity's carol service at The Guild Chapel. (Submitted photo)
Carly Davies, Stratford Citizens Advice caseworker. (Submitted photo)