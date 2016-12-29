Charity’s day adds vital funds

A CAROL concert and reception organised by Springfield Mind has raised £250.

It was the 17th year Stratford-upon-Avon’s mental health charity has held the festive event, which began with carols at The Guild Chapel.

The reception at the town hall included more live music, stalls showcasing various organisations, and a raffle.

Among the guests on Thursday, 8th December, were Stratford Mayor, Cllr Juliet Short, and Leamington’s Mayor, Cllr Ann Morrison.

Money raised will be used to support people with low mental wellbeing in south Warwickshire and Wychavon.

Maria Fennell, chief executive of of Springfield Mind, said: ” Our carol service was yet again wonderfully supported by the people of Stratford who thoroughly enjoyed the traditional service.”