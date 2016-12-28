Met Office issues freezing fog warning

FREEZING fog could affect parts of Stratford-upon-Avon and surrounding areas this evening, Wednesday, and last until mid-morning on Thursday.

THE Met Office has issued an amber – Be Prepared – weather warning for south Warwickshire which could also see icy patches forming on some untreated roads.

Motorists and pedestrians alike have been advised to take extra care due to the fog conditions which could reduce visibility to less than 100 metres in places.

The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday although some may linger throughout the day.