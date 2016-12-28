Follow guide dog fundraisers’ lead

A NEW Year’s Eve ball is hoping to raise £5,000 for the Shakespeare Puppies Appeal.

The ball takes place at the Swan’s Nest Hotel in Stratford and organisers say the money will be enough to name a Guide Dog Shakespeare Puppy.

The Shakespeare Puppies appeal was launched in 2013 with the aim of raising £25,000 to name five guide dog puppies.

Since then the now 30-strong Stratford-based fundraising group has named over 20 puppies.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Dream Ball, as it has been named, are £65, which includes a four-course meal, entertainment and disco until 1am.

Jackie Horton, ball organier and the founder of the appeal, said it would be a ‘magical night of fun, laughter, good food and good company’.

To book a ticket call her on 07722 055074 or e-mail: contact@shakespearepups.co.uk

See Thursday’s Stratford-upon-Avon Herald for a two-page feature on the Shakespeare Puppies Appeal.