STRATFORD Town produced a tremendous second half performance to claim 1-1 draw at Leamington on Boxing Day.

A point looked beyond Town after they went in at half-time a goal and a man down.

But Kieren Westwood’s thunderous equaliser seven minutes from time earned Carl Adams’ side a share of the spoils against the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division leaders.

Video highlights courtesy of Nick Leek Media.