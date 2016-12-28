Stratford Lunch Club raises £1,400 for tumour support

OVER 100 Stratford-upon-Avon people helped raise £1,400 when they recently joined in the newly formed Lunch Club to raise money for Brain Tumour Support.

Organiser Jo Wheelright decided to form the Lunch Club to help the charity after she lost her mother to a brain tumour three years ago.

“As a family we didn’t know which way to turn,” Said Jo. “So in order to raise awareness of the charity and its work I started the Lunch Club four months ago. My first meeting was attended by 27 people.

As a family we always looked forward to Sunday lunch and that’s usually when we meet. The club is open to anyone young, old, single, divorced married. I believe no one should eat alone on a Sunday.”

Not only do people get to raise money for a worthy cause but they can also enjoy a nice meal in good company, Jo says.

The club’s next meeting is on 29th January.