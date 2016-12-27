Ray steps down as Southam boss after heavy defeat

IAN Ray has resigned as manager of Southam United after only seven months in charge.

The Saints slumped to a 15-0 defeat at Racing Club Warwick on Boxing Day, after which Ray decided to tender his resignation and it was accepted by chairman Charles Hill.

“Clearly the season has not gone the way we had hoped,” said Hill.

“Despite all of Ian’s hard work, and that of his staff, the cumulative effect of being continually let down by players combined with increasing pressures of work and bringing up his young family, meant that Ian had told me ten days ago of his intention to resign after the forthcoming Copsewood game.

“However, being let down again yesterday at Racing Club, resulting in the team having to play the second half with only eight players, with the inevitable outcome as far as the result was concerned, he felt it would be best to step down immediately.”

“I am grateful to Ian for his efforts as manager and know that he can still play a role in the wider club as we look to deliver our vision for football in Southam in the future.”

Ray leaves Southam rock bottom of Midland League Division One, eight points adrift of 19th-placed Studley.

Player-coach Alex Baird, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury sustained at Littleton a few weeks ago, has been put in temporary charge for Saints’ next match at Coventry Copsewood on Monday.