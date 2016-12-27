Boxing Day football round-up

JAY Tilbury ran riot as FC Stratford thrashed Inkberrow 10-0 at the DCS Stadium on Boxing Day.

The striker struck four times as Dave Poulson’s side scored five goals in each half against their shell-shocked visitors.

Freddy Murphy bagged a brace while there were also singles from Adam Hemmings, Dean Poulson, Ashley Wilkes and Byron Samuels.

Elsewhere in division three, promotion contenders Shipston Excelsior slipped down to third following a 3-2 home defeat to Coventrians.

Nick Shurmer and Martin Tomes netted for Shipston but Coventrians won it thanks to strikes from Thomas Cuppelditch (2) and Omar Shariformer.

Alcester Town remain sixth following a 2-1 win at Enville Athletic. Enville led at half-time through Max Lingley-Churchill, but second-half goals from Robbie Davies and Ryan Watson saw Alcester take the points.

In Midland League Division One, Southam United suffered an embarrassing 15-0 defeat at local rivals Racing Club Warwick.

Jamie Smith led the onslaught with five goals with others from Joseph Wright, Jake Brown (2), Wade Malley (2), Martin Slevin (2), Abdulhammid Chouchane and Zak Harbon.

Fellow strugglers Studley went down 7-2 to new leaders Bromsgrove Sporting at Abbeyfields Drive.

In Midland League Division Two, Mitchell Hodge’s goal earned Earlswood Town a point in a 1-1 draw at Knowle.