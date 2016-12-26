Ten-man Town hit back to claim deserved point

STRATFORD Town produced a tremendous second half performance to claim 1-1 draw at Leamington on Boxing Day, writes Bryan Hale.

A point seemed totally beyond Town after they went in at half-time a goal and a man down.

But Kieren Westwood’s thunderous equaliser seven minutes from time earned Carl Adams’ side a share of the spoils against the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division leaders.

After an undistinguished opening 20 minutes with neither goal being seriously threatened, the Brakes took the lead in the 26th minute when Tony Breeden’s free-kick from halfway was headed on by Dan Preston and as Westwood and the ex-Town striker Richard Gregory both went for it, the ball deflected off Westwood into the corner of the net.

Dan Summerfield went close to levelling it up five minutes before the break with a 25-yard effort which was spectacularly tipped over by Breeden, but it all got worse for Town a minute later when Simeon Tulloch clattered into Jack Edwards and received a straight red card from referee Mark Howes.

Showing tremendous reserves of spirit, Town stormed back and in the second half they were the only team in it.

Breeden made two more top drawer saves both from Mike Taylor headers as Town piled on the pressure, but with seven minutes to go not even he could reach Westwood’s sumptuous 25-yarder which soared into the top corner.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, Kieren Westwood, James Fry, Liam Francis, Guy Clark, Simeon Tulloch, Will Grocott (Justimn Marsden 71), Mike Taylor, Brn Stephens (Charlie Faulkner 84), Edwin Ahenkorah.