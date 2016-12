THE greatest gift all arrived for six families on Christmas Day in Warwick Hospital yesterday.

The special festive deliveries included Matylda Cisek who was born to parents Marcin and Marta at 1.48am.

Matylda, the couple’s first child, weighed a healthy 8lbs 1oz. She is pictured at the hospital with dad and midwife Ellie Springer, from Rugby. (Photo by Mark Williamson)

Was your child born on Christmas Day? We’d love to feature them in this week’s Herald. Contact us on: news@stratford-herald.com