On the busses with Santa

SANTA took a quick break from Christmas preparations on Friday to spread Christmas cheer to passengers on the X20 Bards Bus between Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham.

The double decker bus was decorated with tinsel and Santa was on board with chocolates for passengers who boarded the bus.

Martin Meacham, Bus Manager at Johnsons Coach and Bus Travel said: “We just wanted to give people some festive cheer and create a fun atmosphere for people to enjoy their journey. Passengers enjoyed the Santa Bus and we raised money for The Shakespeare Hospice”.