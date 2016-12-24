Poulson calls for more consistency from FC Stratford

DAVE Poulson admits FC Stratford are still searching for the consistency to give them the momentum to climb the Midland League Division Three table, writes Colin Stoner.

After a free Saturday last weekend, Stratford return to action on Boxing Day when they entertain Inkberrow (2pm) and then travel to basement side AFC Solihull on 2nd January.

Eighth-placed Stratford are still in the process of developing their squad with former Alcester boss James Robbins joining from Studley to link up with his former Alcester colleague Poulson.

With former Alcester assistant Tom Millward and keeper Paul Dipple also coming to the DCS, Poulson hopes their knowhow will bring the best out of the squad.

“The season’s been mixed for us so far — there have been peaks and troughs,” said Poulson.

“In pretty much every game we have played some decent football but we haven’t really been able to get any momentum going.

“There have been signs in the last few weeks, with the way we beat Knowle in the cup and then drew at Alcester and we need to build on it.

“We’ve been a threat in every game but we’ve been caught out on the counter-attack and that’s something we need to learn to stop.”

Robbins’ presence will strengthen midfield, says Poulson.

“Having James will be a big plus for us,” said Poulson. “He knows the league and knows what’s required.”