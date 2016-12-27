Creative pupils had designs on the prize

TWO schoolgirls have every reason to be proud after being named winners in an annual Christmas card design competition judged by Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi and the Stratford Herald. Isabelle Draper, seven and Georgia Miles, ten, are delighting in the

knowledge that their designs are now adourning the mantlepieces of MPs throughout the country, including the Prime Minister Theresa May herself. Winner Isabelle, who attends St Mary’s Academy in Studley, and runner-up Georgia, of Claverdon Primary School, were presented with a copy of the card featuring their Christmas tree designs as well as tickets to Stratford Butterfly Farm.

Isabelle said: “I was very pleased with myself when I found out I’d won, particularly as I was competing against some older children.”

Georgia said: “I was walking into the playground at school one day last week when the headteacher walked up to me and told me the good news. I’m really pleased.”

Third place in the competition was awarded to ten-year-old Sam Waterhouse of Welcombe Hills School with his design of Big Ben.