Home form will be key, insists Rance

TOM RANCE has urged Stratford to take advantage of their home form to make a flying start to 2017.

The Black and Whites came through the first of three home games in a row in Midlands One West by defeating Kenilworth in a hard-fought bonus-point win on Saturday.

After the Christmas break, they return to action at home to Moseley Oak on 7th January and then entertain table-toppers Newport (Salop) a week later.

Director of rugby Rance says it offers fourth-placed Stratford, who have won five and lost two of their games at Pearcecroft this season, the chance to begin the new year with plenty of momentum.

“Results suggest that we are stronger at home,” said Rance. “The nature of the fixture list has given us a run of home games, starting with Kenilworth, and we want to rack up three wins.

“Being at home always gives you a little bit more focus, playing on your own pitch gives you a slight advantage but you have make the most of it, get the opposition on the back foot and keep them there.”

That was the case against bottom of the table Kenilworth but Rance admits it was far from easy. Having led 24-3 just after half-time, Stratford’s lead was reduced to 24-17 before the hosts added their fourth try.

“We were very, very good for the first half and I think the scoreline reflected that,” said Rance. “But going down to 14 men cost us 14 points and put them back into the game.

“It was a good win but it showed how tough the league is. By anyone’s analysis Kenilworth are a good side but they are rooted to the foot of the table. At times we were ruthless and that is what you need.”