Happiness is being with those we love

Cllr Chris Brannigan, Mayor of Alcester, writes for the Herald . . .

CHRISTMAS is about a very special family and it is the time when most of us look forward to spending time with our own families.

I recently heard a seven-year-old girl tell Father Christmas that all she wanted was ‘for my family to be all together’. Father Christmas having had requests for x-boxes and iPods, felt very emotional. People throughout the world — many devastated by war — are also wishing for their families to come together?

Let us think about them as we look back on 2016 and forward to a more peaceful world in 2017.

Alcester has enjoyed many pre-Christmas events which have brought people together in small and very large groups; filling the High Street for St Nicholas’ Night, sharing the joy of Christmas and looking forward to next year.

We are lucky in Alcester to have a caring community, which is so evident at this time of the year, with people putting out a hand of friendship to others.

Jennifer and I thank everyone for 2016; a year with some sad memories, but with many happy ones. We wish everyone a happy Christmas and very best wishes for 2017.