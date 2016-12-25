It’s a time to celebrate and to remember

Cllr Susan Adams, chairman of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, writes for the Herald. . .

CHRISTMAS has a very special meaning when we remember the birth of Jesus, and we come together to celebrate with family and friends.

We must also remember the less fortunate, the homeless, the sick, and the areas in the world that are suffering from famine, natural disasters and the results of terrorism.

Since becoming chairman of the council seven months ago, I have had the privilege of joining a group from Stratford on a visit to Fuzhou in China.

We hope this visit cemented relationships to benefit business and tourism, and to create a great opportunity for our young people to enjoy exchange visits.

Across the district I have attended many functions and met the many volunteers who give freely of their time for the benefit of others.

The voluntary sector is very important to the lives of so many of our residents, and provides support in so many ways.

I would like to personally thank them for all they do. Looking forward to 2017 we will see the opening of our new hospital in Stratford, for the care of cancer patients, and a new eye clinic and a health and wellbeing hub.

I would like to thank South Warwickshire Foundation Trust for its vision and for providing this wonderful facility for all our residents.

Special thanks must also go to the essential services that continue to operate throughout the Christmas period: police, ambulance service, fire service, and all the medical staff who do such a vital job.

Finally, I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year.