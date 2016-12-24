It’s sad that there are so many alone

Cllr Ronnie Murphy, Mayor of Shipston-on-Stour, writes for the Herald. . .

IN 2016 we have spent a lot of time in discussions with developers because we want to have a closer association with them before their plans for houses and other developments are in place.

We know extra houses are coming and we want to work with developers rather than against them — we want to make sure what they are building is in the right place and the right design.

In Shipston we have a lot of volunteers and fundraising groups, and we are aware of the important work they do and we are grateful to them for that. We work closely with the police and are grateful that they still have a presence in the town.

We’re also proud of our schools, they do great work in the community and are very proud of their achievements. In 2017 we look forward to the completion of another establishment in the town centre.

We have now had two major buildings in the town refurbished and it has caused some problems with the scaffolding and the parking, but these are now coming to an end and the scaffolding will soon be down.

Despite the disruption we are fully supportive of these establishments — the town centre is beginning to look more attractive. We have some fantastic local shops, but we know, as well as local customers, they depend on the trade from tourists that these businesses will bring in.

I also look forward to the completion of the Neighbourhood Plan. We are nearly there and many hours have been spent on it, and thanks go to the many people who have been involved in this important process. Shipston is becoming dementia-friendly, which means we are looking out for vulnerable people who live here.

Dementia is not something that only affects elderly people, it affects younger people too which has been an eye-opener for all involved. The many festivals held in Shipston are already being planned: the Wool Fair, the Proms and the Victorian Evening, and I look forward to them all, but we also continue to look at new ideas of attracting people to the town.

On Christmas Day I will be out with the Shipston Town Band, visiting the hospital and Rainbow Fields. I will also be calling into the Townsend Hall where three wonderful ladies have organised a meal for those who would otherwise be alone.

The idea is good, but it is sad to think that there are so many people who do not have anyone else. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.