Pride of Stratford Awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the 2017 Pride of Stratford Awards have been revealed.
The awards recognise individuals, businesses and organisations that have made a real difference to life in the town.
Here is the full list of finalists:
Business of the Year with Grenfell James Associates
Alderminster Group.
Gemini
Miromedia
Small Business of the Year with The Federation of Small Businesses
The MAD Museum
Marcus Roofing
Take Flight Aviation Ltd
Customer Care Award with Shakespeare’s England
The Charlecote Pheasant
The One Elm
Stratford Town Hosts
The Artisan Award with Stratford District Council
Hannah Cossentine Cake Tops
Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen
NIYM – The Nut Roastery
Sweet Boutique
Hospitality Business of the Year with Crowne Plaza – Stratford on Avon
The Charlecote Pheasant.
Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel
Ragley Hall, Park and Gardens
Town Centre Business of the Year with Stratforward
The Dirty Duck
A Fine Tattoo Establishment
Gemini
Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen
Team of the Year
The One Elm
The Royal Shakespeare Company
Shakspeare’s New Place staff & volunteers
Arts Organisation of the Year with The RSC
In2Cultures
The Phoenix Players
Stratford Music Theatre Company
Business person of the Year with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce
Maria Clack – Alderminster Group
Claire Wright – Gemini
Blake Beckford and Ian Hancock – Miromedia / Bladder and Bowl Foundation
Mike Roberts – Take Flight Aviation
Tourism Initiative of the Year
Shakespeare’s Celebrations 2016
Shakespeare’s New Place
Stratford Butterfly Farm
Stratford River Festival
Educator of the Year with Take Flight Aviation
David Cobley
In2Cultures
Stratford Music Theatre Company
Welcombe Hills School
Young Achiever of the Year
Jack Sumners
Katie Cummings
Max Willson
Citizen of the Year with Orbit
Chris Ricketts
Jackie Grey
Roger Edmunds
Sophie Mansfield
Carer of the Year
Ben Russell
Katie Berry
VictoriaDomcare
Stratford’s Pride Award with Barclays
Dan & Jen McDonald & Nic Allen (A Night at the Big Top)
Roger Edmunds
Sarah Summers
For a full report on the individuals in the running for awards read next Thursday’s Herald.