Pride of Stratford Awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the 2017 Pride of Stratford Awards have been revealed.

The awards recognise individuals, businesses and organisations that have made a real difference to life in the town.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Business of the Year with Grenfell James Associates

Alderminster Group.

Gemini

Miromedia

Small Business of the Year with The Federation of Small Businesses

The MAD Museum

Marcus Roofing

Take Flight Aviation Ltd

Customer Care Award with Shakespeare’s England

The Charlecote Pheasant

The One Elm

Stratford Town Hosts

The Artisan Award with Stratford District Council

Hannah Cossentine Cake Tops

Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen

NIYM – The Nut Roastery

Sweet Boutique

Hospitality Business of the Year with Crowne Plaza – Stratford on Avon

The Charlecote Pheasant.

Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel

Ragley Hall, Park and Gardens

Town Centre Business of the Year with Stratforward

The Dirty Duck

A Fine Tattoo Establishment

Gemini

Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen

Team of the Year

The One Elm

The Royal Shakespeare Company

Shakspeare’s New Place staff & volunteers

Arts Organisation of the Year with The RSC

In2Cultures

The Phoenix Players

Stratford Music Theatre Company

Business person of the Year with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Maria Clack – Alderminster Group

Claire Wright – Gemini

Blake Beckford and Ian Hancock – Miromedia / Bladder and Bowl Foundation

Mike Roberts – Take Flight Aviation

Tourism Initiative of the Year

Shakespeare’s Celebrations 2016

Shakespeare’s New Place

Stratford Butterfly Farm

Stratford River Festival

Educator of the Year with Take Flight Aviation

David Cobley

In2Cultures

Stratford Music Theatre Company

Welcombe Hills School

Young Achiever of the Year

Jack Sumners

Katie Cummings

Max Willson

Citizen of the Year with Orbit

Chris Ricketts

Jackie Grey

Roger Edmunds

Sophie Mansfield

Carer of the Year

Ben Russell

Katie Berry

VictoriaDomcare

Stratford’s Pride Award with Barclays

Dan & Jen McDonald & Nic Allen (A Night at the Big Top)

Roger Edmunds

Sarah Summers

For a full report on the individuals in the running for awards read next Thursday’s Herald.