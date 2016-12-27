Planners give the go-ahead for Escape Live venue in Stratford

An unusual attraction which challenges people to escape from a locked room by solving a number of puzzles and tasks has been given the green light by planners.

Stratford District Council decided to approve the new Escape Live venue on Greenhill Street this month in a move which could add yet another string to Stratford’s bow and help attract more visitors to the town.

Escape Live already operates venues in Birmingham, Coventry and Essex, as the concept continues to grow in popularity.

Escape room type attractions originally picked up a large following in America, and the idea is quickly winning more and more fans in the UK.

Escape Live won the Best Business Start-up Award at the 2015 Birmingham Post Business Awards and its venues have earned rave reviews on Trip Advisor.

Each venue operates with its own theme, though there is now word yet as to what the theme will be in Stratford.

The attraction should also provide a boost for Greenhill Street, bringing two empty units back into use.

Escape Live say they will hopefully be in a position to provide more details about the new Stratford venue when they have finalised a lease on the property in the New Year.

The venue is anticipated to open its doors to customers in the spring if everything goes to plan.