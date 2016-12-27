Blue Cross expands in Stratford, but milkshake parlour closes

A charity helping sick, injured and homeless pets has completed a major expansion of its Stratford store, but has been forced to close its neighbouring milkshake parlour.

Blue Cross, which already operated in Meer Street, has taken the decision to expand its shop into the former Blue Cow milkshake parlour next door, which the charity also ran.

Mark Corbett, head of retail and enterprise for Blue Cross, said: “After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to close our Blue Cow milkshake parlour and expand our existing bookshop in Stratford-Upon-Avon into a full Blue Cross charity shop, also selling clothes and household items. Blue Cross has over 50 charity shops on Britain’s high streets and we have found that this is the best use of retail space to enable us to raise as much money as possible for the care of the thousands of sick, injured and homeless pets that need us every year.

“We would like to thank our fantastic Blue Cow team for all their hard work. We have been in consultation with them for some time about our decision and they have decided to move on to new opportunities.

“We will also be looking for more volunteers, so do get in touch if you’d like to get involved.”