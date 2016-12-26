Future of Stratford’s phone boxes to be decided in January

The future of Stratford’s phone boxes will be decided in January following the end of a public consultation.

Back in October, BT revealed proposals to remove up to 74 public phone boxes from across the district, 62% of the total across the area.

The company argued that usage of public phone boxes has declined by 90 per cent over the past decade, with a third making less than one call a month.

While the figures on the usage of some of the district’s phone boxes does back up BT’s reasoning, some of the payphones proposed for removal have recorded significant usage over the past 12 months.

Some included on the list in Stratford, Salford Priors and Studley have been used between 100-200 times in the past year.

In response to the plan, Stratford District Council launched a public consultation, encouraging the public to give their views on which boxes could be removed and which they felt strongly should remain.

The consultation also asked if people would be willing to adopt any of the phone boxes and to suggest alternative uses for them.

The consultation ended last week with 82 people offering their responses to the plan.

The exercise offered some interesting ideas about what could be done with the boxes, including using them to house defibrillators or to supply information leaflets.

The council is set to consider the responses during its Cabinet meeting on 16th January, after which it will contact BT about which boxes it will allow the company to remove.