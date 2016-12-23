Council confirms Stratford Cemetery will not close over Christmas

Stratford Town Council have quashed online rumours that Stratford Cemetery is to close over the Christmas period, confirming it will remain open every day.

The rumour, which surfaced on the Stratford Forum facebook page last night, has triggered concerns from people worried they may not be able to visit their loved ones’ graves over Christmas.

The Town Council is eager to stress that the cemetery will remain open every day from 8.30am-4pm.

Stratford mayor Cllr Julliet Short, said: “We have received calls from people worried that they might not be able to put wreathes on their loved ones graves, which is obviously something that would cause distress. We just want to get the message out there that the cemetery will remain open every day.”