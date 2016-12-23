Christmas concert is a cracking success

A ONCE-a-year concert featuring over 200 performers was held twice in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday at the ArtsHouse and raised £6,500 for The Shakespeare Hospice.

The annual Shakespeare Hospice Christmas Cracker draws together a variety of choirs and musicians from across the area, led by musical director Barry Todd from Midlands Voices Choir.

Linda Bister, singer in the choir and part of the fundraising team at the hospice, said: “The Christmas Cracker always marks the official start to Christmas for me and this year was no exception. We make every effort to make the Christmas Cracker a memorable evening, but we don’t lose sight of the fact that it is also about raising money to support the hospice.”