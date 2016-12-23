Warwickshire release Evans for Sussex switch

WARWICKSHIRE have released batsman Laurie Evans with immediate effect to join Sussex.

The 29-year-old helped the Bears win the One-Day Cup last season, scoring 257 runs at an average of 64.25 in ten appearances in the competition.

Evans joined Warwickshire in 2010 and also won the County Championship in 2012 and the T20 Blast in 2014.

Jim Troughton, Warwickshire’s first-team coach, said: “Laurie has played an important part in our white ball cricket for several years, but has been unable to secure a regular place in the team for First Class cricket.

“Whilst it’s naturally disappointing that Laurie has decided that he no longer wants to play for Warwickshire, we do not wish to stand in the way of his ambitions in the game and we wish him the very best in his career with Sussex.

“We are also aware that he has been keen to move closer to his family in London and being based on the South Coast will work better for him.

“This is an exciting time for Warwickshire as we prepare for the new season and Laurie’s departure also provides an excellent opportunity for the young batsmen within our professional ranks and our Academy to stake a claim for a place in our sides across all three formats.”