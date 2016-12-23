Chilton makes BTCC return with Bidford team Power Maxed Racing

TOM Chilton has been announced as the second driver to race for Vauxhall with Power Maxed Racing in the 2017 British Touring Car Championship.

The 31-year-old is not only a BTCC fan favourite, race winner and former champion but he is also a highly successful FIA World Touring Car driver.

Chilton brings vast experience and success to the Bidford-on-Avon team, with his background including success behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Astra during its last manufacturer outing with VX Racing.

Scoring 12 BTCC wins, 45 podiums and ten poles, Chilton is an experienced front runner and will join the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall team-mate, BTCC rookie Senna Proctor.

“I am delighted to be back in the BTCC, said Chilton.

“I have continued to watch as a fan while racing in World Touring Cars and the itch to get back behind the wheel on British soil has never gone away.

“So you can imagine how excited I was when Adam got in touch, plus to get to return in a Vauxhall Astra, a car that I know and love is a dream.

“I am confident that Power Maxed Racing will be front runners and scoring podiums, the team are fantastic, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”

Adam Weaver, Power Maxed Racing’s team principal, said: “I have known Tom for a while now and followed his career with interest, which has now paid off.

“His experience and work ethic is second to none, he knows what’s coming and will be a great role model for Senna as well as a proven race winner.

“We knew last year that we had the ingredients for success but like a cake you can’t rush it, but maybe, just maybe this year we can have our cake and eat it!”