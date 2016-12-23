Commissioner publishes police and crime plan

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe has launched his police and crime plan, outlining how he intends to make the county safer and more secure.

The commissioner aims to put victims and survivors first, ensure efficient and effective policing, protect people from harm and prevent and reduce crime.

Measures to achieve these aims include a commitment to increase numbers of police officers, special constables and PCSOs during his term of office.

Officers will be equipped with the latest mobile technology, reducing the need for them to return to police stations and increasing their visibility in the community.

It also explains that the force is being transformed to meet the changing nature of crime, including measures to tackle cybercrime, child sexual exploitation, hate crime, terrorism and modern slavery.

The plan says Warwickshire Police will also place an increased focus on protecting the most vulnerable in society.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “In creating my first Police and Crime Plan for Warwickshire I have listened carefully to the views of the public and victims of crime, talked widely with officers and staff at Warwickshire Police and had many discussions with our key partners and groups within the third and voluntary sector.

“The nature of crime is changing and the way our communities are policed needs to reflect that, while also recognising that the public rightly expects strong and visible community-based policing as its bedrock. This plan will strengthen policing across Warwickshire and build on the strong foundations which already exist.

“I want to ensure that the numbers of police officers, special constables and PCSOs can be increased over the levels we see today, through improvements in efficiency and better use of technology to deliver a service which maximises the resources that are available to it and can meet the challenges of the future head-on.

“Overall, I want to ensure that Warwickshire Police delivers the right service, at the right time to protect communities and provide a safer, more secure Warwickshire. While challenging, the plan is achievable and I look forward to working with chief constable Martin Jelley and our key partners to make this a reality.”

Warwickshire’s plan was created following a major consultation exercise during the summer, involving the public, partner agencies, the third and voluntary sector organisations and the Police and Crime Panel, to ensure it meets the ambitions of local people.

To view the Police and Crime Plan in full, visit: http://www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/key-information/police-and-crime-plan/