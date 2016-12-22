Festive volunteers call into charity HQ

SANTA was given a helping hand in the form of a team of volunteers from Vodafone who wrapped and then delivered presents to local people with learning disabilities.

They helped out at Heart of England Mencap’s head office in Clifford Chambers last week, wrapping 230 presents before delivering them to customers at the Pathway day activity group at Alscot Park and the complex needs service centre run by the charity at Brookbank in Alcester Road.

The volunteers then spent time helping HofE Mencap’s customers to make festive decorations ahead of their Christmas party later in the week.

Natasha May from Vodafone said: “We know Mencap makes a huge difference to people with learning disabilities in the county and our volunteers really value the opportunity to give something back to their community.”

Mencap is also festive shoppers to add another present to their basket — a £10 donation towards its Accessible Book Club for local people with learning disabilities.

The charity needs to purchase two bumper sets of Books Beyond Words to get started. Donations can be made at www.heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/donate or by texting MECP12 £10 (or whatever you can afford) to 70070.