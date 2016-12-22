Schools honoured for Ofsted improvement

THREE schools in Stratford-on-Avon District were among 13 from across Warwickshire to be honoured for improving their Ofsted grades.

Alcester Academy, Stratford School and Tysoe Primary School have each seen their inspection grades rise from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ during the 2015/16 academic year.

All improved schools or ones that won new ‘outstanding’ grades during the year were recognised by county education chiefs at an event that was held at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club recently.

The headteacher, chair of governors and pupils from each school attended the Excellence in Warwickshire Awards ceremony, which included a performance from the Warwickshire Music Suzuki group, while pupils spoke very enthusiastically about their experience of education and why they think their own school deserves to be rated ‘good’.

These 13 schools have played a big part in increasing Warwickshire’s percentage of good or outstanding schools, which went up from 83 per cent to 89 per cent during the 2015/16 academic year.

This took the county above the national average of 86 per cent of good or outstanding schools.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “The dramatic improvement in our percentage of good or outstanding schools is fantastic news and I am pleased that we were able to formally celebrate our schools’ efforts and hard work at this event.

“The council, as the local education authority, is determined to provide the very best education we can for our children to help them meet their aspirations and reach their full potential.”