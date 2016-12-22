Picture gallery: Stratford v Kenilworth

The Stratford Herald photographer was among the Pearcecroft crowd to watch Stratford sweep aside Kenilworth 31-7 in last Saturday’s Midlands One West fixture.

Tries from Jack Young, Andy Conway, Callum Cook and Sam Kirby sealed the win to keep the Black and Whites in fourth place in the table going into the Christmas break.

Centre Young, who also kicked four conversions and a penalty, was man of the match.

Rugby fans, though, can enjoy one more game in 2017 when Stratford tackle KES Old Boys in a friendly tomorrow night (Friday), kick off 7.30pm.