Adams left with mixed emotions after Town’s midweek draw

FOOTBALL

CARL Adams said he could not fault Stratford Town’s battling spirit from their midweek draw but he will demand more quality.

A 2-2 draw with Kings Langley on Tuesday night was very much a point gained, thanks to substitute Justin Marsden’s injury-time strike.

“I thought it was the poorest we have played all season,” said Adams. “Though having said that, we did create chances.

“We just didn’t put too many passes together but you have to give credit to the players for their endeavour and the way they kept going and kept going and got their reward.

“A draw isn’t what we wanted. It was a game I thought we could win but it’s a point gained and from being six points clear of the bottom four, now we are seven points clear.”

It was a performance down to sheer determination, rather than slick football, and manager Adams admits he is baffled why Town have been such a roller-coaster.

Town, unbeaten in the last four league and cup games, occupy 17th place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier but their number of defeats – eight in 25 matches – is less than three of the top ten.

“We’ve played 25 games now in the league, won six and drawn 11 so that’s 17 positive results,” said Adams.

“There are teams in the top ten who lost more games than us so I’ve been sitting down with Liam O’Neill (assistant) and Paul Eden (coach) to try to work out what that says about us.

“We’ve had too many draws, but in nine of those draws we’ve been in winning positions. Maybe we panic a little bit or maybe we haven’t got the guile or leadership to see us over the line.

“Sometimes I’m very hard on my players because I know how good they are. But maybe I forget that there are 11 other lads on the pitch from the opposition who are doing everything for their team.”

Ensuring mid-table security remains the priority but Town’s run of one win in 12 league games has left them looking over their shoulder.

Stratford now embark on a run of four away matches in the next five, starting with the Boxing Day trip to table-toppers Leamington.

Midfielder Will Grocott, who was ruled out in midweek through illness, will be hoping to be fit to face the Brakes, who won 2-0 at the DCS on August Bank Holiday.

