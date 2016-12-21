Head leads tributes to ‘talented sportsman with a cheeky smile’

A BISHOPTON Primary School pupil and young Stratford-upon-Avon Town FC player has died six months after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Enzo Buquet passed away at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on Friday, 9th December.

The ten-year-old had been appearing to be making good progress in his battle against the blood cancer.

A fundraising day for his family was held in September at the DCS Stadium and was attended by former Aston Villa player, Stiliyan Petrov, who has been battling a similar illness.

Tributes to Enzo were led by the headteacher of Bishopton Primary.

Lester Hunt described him as a talented sportsman, with ‘a good nature and a cheeky smile’.

“Enzo had been here since reception. He was the best footballer and athlete I had at the school, he had a good nature and was happy to teach the younger children how to play football.

“He had time for everyone and was respected by his classmates. He had visited us recently and we were talking about him coming back, so when we got the call on Friday morning it came as a huge shock to us all.

“The staff have all been affected, but children are fairly resilient and we have spoken to them all about remembering the good times and that life goes on.

“It wasn’t nice having to tell his class and the rest of the school.”

Enzo’s mum, Severine, told the Herald back in September how he had initially been diagnosed with an ear infection, but doctors later realised it was more serious when he failed to respond to treatment.

He had been undergoing a gruelling course of chemotherapy, and had been doing well in recent weeks.

A minute’s silence was held before Stratford Town’s game the day after he died. Enzo played for the U12s.

The club said his death had come as ‘a great sadness’ to all players and coaches. No funeral details are known.

