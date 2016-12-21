REVIEW: Stratford School’s Winter Concert

Stratford School’s Winter Concert, Wednesday, 14th December

STRATFORD School’s Winter Concert was a spectacular of dance, drama and music this year, with students from across all the year groups participating as performers, orchestra, singers and technicians.

They produced a wonderful medley of performances that showcased a huge array of different talents.

The dancing talents were once again of the highest standards, and the pieces performed included a re-imaging of Fame, an excellent piece entitled 2K Magic by our boys’ dance group, and an explosive routine by the new year seven dancers, who will be ones to watch in the future, to the song Titanium.

The singing talents of Emily England and Imogen Waters once again wowed the audience, and the trio of Tom Sparrow, Jack Whittlestone and Henry Davis’s rendition of Hallelujah was a high point of the evening.

The Musical Theatre group, dressed in winter woollies, sang Christmas in New York and the school band did a wonderful version of Somewhere Only We Know.

Stratford Voices choir mesmerised everyone with their performance of Count on Me and the whole event was brought together by the school’s Music Fusion group with a highly appropriate finale of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

And as always, the school’s team of student technicians did a marvellous job; Harry Benton, Oliver Davis, Lewis McMillan, Kristian Parkinson, Cameron Pollard, Dominic Schuller, Noah Spencer and Josh Stephens ensured the lights, music and audio all worked seamlessly to augment the event.

Stratford School’s head teacher Neil Wallace said: “This was a wonderful way to finish a really successful term. It is lovely to see large numbers of students performing which showcases the depth and breadth of talent at the school.

“There were some terrific debut performances from students in year seven and it is really encouraging to see more boys dancing throughout the show.

“We have some very talented performers in year 13, though the highlight of the concert was an outstanding interpretation of The Virus by our Year 11 BTEC Dance Group. It certainly was a night to celebrate the very best of comprehensive education.”

The school’s next big show will be in March.

Review by Sally Sealy