Harland boots Alcester to crucial win against promotion rivals

RUGBY UNION

Alcester 9-3 Stoke Old Boys

Midlands Division Four (West)

ALCESTER moved into second place in Midlands Division Four (West) after young centre Jamie Harland’s accuracy with the boot earned a hard-fought win against fellow promotion-chasers Stoke OB.

Though it was hardly the try-fest that has summed up matches at Kings Coughton this season, it was nonetheless a vital victory.

Harland booted all the Alcester points with three penalties in a game which featured six yellow cards.

Alcester can enjoy their festive break before they open 2017 with a huge contest against table-toppers Bromyard at Kings Coughton on Saturday 7th January.

Both teams have won nine out of ten matches, but Bromyard have a two points lead.

Stoke OB lie third, two points behind Alcester.

Full report in this week’s Herald.