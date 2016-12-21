PICTURE GALLERY: Christmas jumpers boost hospice funds

BUSINESSES and organisations across south Warwickshire and beyond donned their Christmas jumpers on Friday, 16th December, in return for a donation to Stratford’s Shakespeare Hospice.

Pledges were also invited by text this year, although it is not yet known how much has been raised.

Among those who took part were Blue Skies recruitment agency and Shakespeare Media, both based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Morrison Insurance in Alcester, and Pebworth First School, Ilmington Primary and Alcester Grammar.

As well as the Christmas jumpers hundreds more took part in the festive fun with festive knits, bake sales and games.

Matt Price, corporate fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It’s amazing to see so many schools, businesses and individuals taking part and raising much needed funds for The Shakespeare Hospice.

“Over 60 businesses in the local area donned their festive knits and raised thousands for the hospice!”

There’s still time to donate to the Jolly Jumper Day fund – text JOLL16 and the amount you would like to donate to 70070.

The Shakespeare Hospice Hospice at Home nurses work 365 days a year, including Christmas Day, to make sure care is just a phone call away from someone who needs it.