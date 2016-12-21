Record catch is Christmas cracker for Bruce

ANGLING

ANDY Bruce collected top spot in the annual Shipston Angling Club Christmas match with an unofficial Christmas record haul.

Twenty nine anglers fished the event at Willington, Halford, Shipston and Honnington.

Bruce had a haul weighing in 27lb 15oz from Shipston Bridge, caught on the river, with his catch consisting of chub dace and roach all caught on the stick float.

Colin Perry came second with 18lb 6oz from Willington ahead of Jim Wiltshire with 17 lb 8oz from Willington and Tony Avery with 12 lb 4oz from Willington.

The section winners were: Stuart Fleming (Willington, 7lb 8oz); Chris Coleman (Shipston Sports Club, 10lb 10oz); Henry Sadler (Halford, 8lb 8oz); Adrian Griffin (Honnington, 7lb 10oz).