Nominate your sports heroes of the year

THE deadline is fast approaching to nominate your sporting heroes for the Stratford-upon-Avon Sports Awards 2017.

The awards, hosted by Stratford-on-Avon District Council, will not only recognise the sporting triumphs of 2016 but also salute the hard work and commitment from volunteers, coaches and supporters in clubs and schools across the district.

There will be nine categories and nominations must be submitted by Monday 3rd January.

The categories are:

Community Award

Junior Sports Person of the Year

Junior Team of the Year

Alternative Sport Award

Senior team of the Year

Coach or PE Teacher of the Year

Sports Volunteer of the Year

Senior Sports Person of the Year

Service to Sport Award

Nominations can be made online at www.stratford.gov.uk/sportsawards

The awards ceremony will be held on Friday 17th February 2017 at the Stratford ArtsHouse.

For more information on how to be part of the special celebration evening contact the council sports development team on 01789 260115 or email sports@stratford-dc.gov.uk