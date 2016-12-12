BREAKING NEWS: SDC takes dramatic action to stop Wellesbourne Airfield demolition

DRAMATIC and urgent action has been taken by Stratford-on-Avon District Council to prevent the demolition of buildings at Wellesbourne Airfield.

Today (Monday) the council’s ruling cabinet agreed to remove permitted development rights from the site owners, the Littler family. The decision took immediate effect and is now in force.

The cabinet also decided to seek powers to compulsorily purchase the airfield if negotiations with the owners fail and to obtain an injunction if any attempt is made to start the demolition process.

The moves by the cabinet were made under urgent business at a special meeting that had been arranged to discuss another issue.

Shock plans to begin demolishing the site were revealed by the family two weeks ago. The news – which would involve all the businesses there closing down with more than 200 jobs being lost – prompted urgent discussions between the tenants and leading figures at the district council.

The Littler family and developers Gladman are believed to be furious that their proposals to close down the airfield and build 1,500 homes on the land has been repeatedly rejected at every level – including that of the planning inspectorate.

Given that the airfield has been refused classification as a development site in the council’s core strategy, there is deep concern that the owners now want to render the site unusable for aviation purposes by wrecking it.

Just over a week ago Cllr Chris Saint (Cons, Shipston North), the leader of the council, wrote to Business Secretary Greg Clark and Small Businesses Minister Margot James, asking the government to intervene to help save the airfield. At the beginning of this week he was awaiting a reply.

It’s thought the airfield could be sold for £5.5 million. But its development value could be more than £100 million.

For a full report and reaction see this week’s Herald.

 

 

  • bungy

    Thank god for this a and A COMPULSORY PURCHASE SHOULD BE Carried out on it
    well done to SDC

    • milo

      is it going to come out of your council tax? don’t you think the money should go to a better place?

      • old_moaning

        No I’m quite happy for SDC to be involved in business development projects. I hope they do serve a compulsory purchase order on it and get it for the absolute minimum value. It can be sold on in a few years for a profit which will benefit all SDC’s customers

        • VladTheLibrarian

          I suspect it will either be bought with help from the tenants or sold on to them afterwards.

        • BobCBob

          an SDC profit will never benefit their ‘customers’, just mean bigger bonus’ and salary payments for the fat cats working there

        • jolox

          Yes, probably for housing!

          • BobCBob

            exactly!!

      • Chris Clarke

        It’s a successful business and would be an investment anyway also saving 200 tax payers jobs as well as supporting several businesses that pay a fortune in tax, I don’t think it would take long to pay for itself and become a benefit to the tax payer, I wonder if the same could be said for HS2!

  • Lisa Badger

    Great news.

  • Roger Pickles

    The airfield owners should immediately withdraw THEIR permission for any flying on January 1st 2017. It is THEIR land, not the general publics.

    • BobCBob

      if they do that it will push SDC to trigger the compulsory purchase order which shouldn’t be what anyone wants as the littler family are who made the airfield what it is today.

      • milo

        I don’t get it, its there land and they should be able to do what they want with it!!!

        • VladTheLibrarian

          No they can’t. If they threaten businesses and 200 peoples jobs they’ll pay the price…

    • VladTheLibrarian

      Well that’s put something unpleasant in your pipe… Enjoy your smoke…

    • Stephen Price

      What an idiot you are. Were you in line for a nice back hander when things were demolished? That airfield is a place of work for 200 people, and also home to a piece of our aviation heritage. But you’d obviously rather see it bulldozed. I suspect you are in the minority here which is something we can all be thankful for.

    • VladTheLibrarian

      They can’t, the tennants have legally binding leases… Keep digging…

    • VladTheLibrarian

      Why don’t you come clean. You’re obviously desperate to see the back of the airfield, see the history go, see the business go, ans see 200 jobs go. Why?? You obviously hate the place and the people. Why?? Are you related to the Littlers? Work for the developers??

    • Russell Sheffield

      Do you fly overseas?

      If so, where do you think the pilots that fly those aircraft learned? In places like Wellesbourne!

      The entire aviation industry is crumbling because of a crazy piece of legislation passed by Gordon Brown’s Government, destroying the entire UK airfield infrastrure and training locations whilst opening up the opportunity to the greed of Property developers.

      Thankfully SDC are applying some common sense and leading the way.

    • bungy

      oh Oickles your funny

  • milo

    Fair play for keeping the field but no way should SDC be putting any money into buying it, govt money is stretched as it is and this will not help the more needy in the district. although building more homes on this site would..
    The business should buy the site themselves.

    • Wolf Baginski

      I am not sure that commercial development for housing will do much useful for the more needy. How are they going to find the money to pay for a house? And if the planning permission has been repeatedly rejected anyway; this sounds like one of those times when speculative developers lose. It’s natural enough that they don’t like it, but why do they think they can never lose? If they can’t lose, why the big profits when they win?

      • milo

        I’m more concerned with the council using public money to CPS the field when we can barley look after the needy and poverty stricken in this district.

    • VladTheLibrarian

      “The business should buy the site themselves.” How do you know they won’t…??

      • BobCBob

        do you know something?

        • VladTheLibrarian

          Might do… 😉

  • bungy

    No – but it isn’t but is it coming out of the pittance you pay either ?
    Have you ever been to the airfield – probably not ay
    have you got a pilots licence probably not ?
    have you ever achieved anything or given anything to the community – probably not again
    so to sum up you would prefer some bunch of Londoners to come up develop an load of low end housing walk away with a big fat profit leaving the community Jack diddly squat
    So exactly what have you achieved -keeping in mind a great deal of people at this airfield have achieved more than “you ” ever could
    so SDC have invested in the future of the community -What have you done

    • BobCBob

      who is this aimed at?

      • bungy

        chief twit Milo

    • Roger Pickles

      Well argued bungy. As you say, the net outcome is the development of lots of cheap housing and occupants who will shop in Wellesbourne. Rich flyers will be booted out making way for the less fortunate and needy. Why do you so obviously despise people who can’t afford to fly but I guess you are the typical airfield supporter.

      • bungy

        Despise people who don’t fly? No not at all.
        i just don’t want to see the area destroyed by more low quality overly expensive housing – if you really think losing this amenity is worth the hassle it will cause Welllesbourne . By the Way why do you Personally have such a chip on your shoulder about people who can Fly ? are you a typical liberal leftist under achiever . Its truly a pity you cant martial the effort into doing something positive instead of letting the green eyed monster rule your sad little life

        • VladTheLibrarian

          Bungy – Spot on. Oickles seems to think a pilots licence means money. Most pilots I know live in semis and have to save hard to fly.

          • bungy

            yes i know Oickles is a bit of a King of the prats your correct there all pilots i know struggle to afford it wherever they come from in life

          • Roger Pickles

            Oh, the two brain dead arseholes in unison. Still, that adds up to two brain cells tops. Gutless as well – identify yourselves!

          • bungy

            ok Oickles old chap keep going dig your little green eyed self deeper
            Carry on over gobbing the situation and under achieving
            Boy you must be really thick
            and having two more brain cells than you ever had must make you even more green eyed well have a chat see if we can lend you some

          • Roger Pickles

            Gobbing the situation. I admire your learned use of the English language. Identify yourself ponce boy.

          • bungy

            keep under achieving pickles old boy your good at it

          • BobCBob

            this little argument is pathetic! can all three of you take it elsewhere, you are ruining what could be a nice debate / conversation about something that is close to many peoples hearts!

          • bungy

            your right it is agreed

          • Roger Pickles

            You’re and punctuation sunshine.

          • Roger Pickles

            You’re retard.

          • Roger Pickles

            You’re moron.

          • bungy

            By the way did you hear the rumor

        • Roger Pickles

          You really are a thick moron aren’t you. Too scared to reveal your identity like the cretinous Vlad; an equality gutless arsehole hiding his identity.

          • bungy

            hello Oickles old chap have you got some sort of problem
            whilst i appreciate you may be on day release from the local asylum you’ll be relived to know medical intervention has advanced and help may be on the way or not in your case ? as previously pointed out by others in this conversation your a bit of a plonker mate please get your brian sorted out and think before your press enter

        • VladTheLibrarian

          Pickles still hasn’t answered the question – Why do you want to destroy numerous businesses and put 200 people out of work? Calling people ‘gutless arseholes’ says more about you than I ever could…

          • bungy

            it does rather does it not – I think this guy is so warped with hatred for the airfield no amount of reason would ever help. somewhere it started off as a green-eyed envy monster and transmogrified into a hatred of those he considered better off than himself -unwittingly not realising many people fly on a shoe string financially with the help of their wife or husband or partner. Trouble with this bloke he is the same sort who sees his neighbour’s new car cranks himself up with hatred and keys the thing not realising its someone’s company car
            the envy monster gone mad is a prime example here

      • VladTheLibrarian

        Cheap housing…???!!! Haha… It will be covered in the most expensive housing the developer feels he can get away with, with an enclve for the social stuff. You think that the people who fly from Wellsbourne are ‘rich’? You really are a bigger plonker than I first thought…

    • milo

      To answer you questions yes it will come out of the tax payers money if a CPS is needed where do you thin govt money comes from?
      I go to the airfield a lot, the café breakfast is amazing but that’s abut it..
      I was in the air cadets and flew 5 or 6 times but I was to young to take it any further.
      Yep I am involved in amnesty international and are volunteering in getting the refugees set up in Stratford.
      put you rattle back in your pram your lil digs a clutching at straws don’t help….
      I just don’t want public money wasted on fickle things like a private airfield… you don’t really bring a lot of money in to the district…

      • bungy

        I’ve looked at your other posts which to be frank are acidic in the least and I guess looking at it
        You’re not much worth wasting any time on. however, funding the airfield rather than allowing a bunch of developers to whack out a profit from destroying a local asset forever is by far the better choice locally and for Wellsbourne which intrinsically would cease to be a decent little village in short sir you’re a bit of a numpty

        • milo

          #triggered

  • jolox

    Do people really think that it will be that easy? SDC wave their magic wand and it’s all sorted. This will be YEARS in the happening and still may not.

  • bungy

    milo

  • Roger Pickles

    It’s still the Littler’s land and airfield will require their permission to use their land. On the basis of the above, how will they react to potentially being denied the right to redevelop their land? Not favourably I should think. I do hope they turf these future trespassers off their empty land and economically develop it.

    • BobCBob

      problem is, if they do that, it will sit there empty until the CPO is confirmed.

    • VladTheLibrarian

      You’re forgetting the fact that the tennants have legally binding leases to use their premises, and the airfield. Any attempt to stop them will mean a trip to court for the owners. Here’s a clue. Why don’t you do a bit of research on ‘Restraint Of Trade’…

    • VladTheLibrarian

      “How will they react to potentially being denied the right to redevelop their land? Not favourably I should think.” I’ll bet they’re furious… But the owners and developers have been told again and again that they will not get planning for any form of development. Which part of this they, and you, don’t get is a mystery…

  • Stephen Batchelor

    Excellent news!

  • Ombulu

    SDC shouldn’t be mucking around with this – they should be trying their best to get Jaguar to build their electric car plant somewhere in the district – this area would be ideal – they shouldn’t be messing around trying to save the hobby of a few aviators.

    • Russell Sheffield

      Ombuku, Do you fly overseas?

      If so, where do you think the pilots that fly those aircraft learned? In places like Wellesbourne!

      The entire aviation industry is crumbling because of a crazy piece of legislation passed by Gordon Brown’s Government, destroying the entire UK airfield infrastrure and training locations whilst opening up the opportunity to the greed of Property developers.

      Thankfully SDC are applying some common sense and leading the way.

      • BobCBob

        the commercial airline industry is not going to come crashing to the ground if wellesbourne closes!

        • Russell Sheffield

          It will if it follows the same trend….Panshanger, Dunsfold etc etc

          • BobCBob

            so if wellesbourne closes, eventually we will be unable to fly abroad?

          • VladTheLibrarian

            No, but the costs will rise… There is already a shortage of commercial pilots.

    • VladTheLibrarian

      Do you really think that Wellsbourne is populated just by boys with expensive toys? You really don’t have a clue. It’s used by training schools, (training some of the pilots who take YOU to your holiday in Benidorm) and engineering companies.

      • Ombulu

        You bore me with your unimaginative insults. I don’t actually fly anywhere, and I holiday using other modes of transport. So the fewer noisy tin cans buzzing around Stratford flown by semi-dwelling bores, the better as far as I’m concerned. A new Jaguar plant would give many more and higher quality employment prospects than retaining an irrelevant playground for airborne pests whose sole enjoyment seems to be annoying the residents of Stratford with their incessant droning playthings. You could always take part in gliding activities in the neighborhood, but that probably requires a bit more skill than you posess, and at a guess you wouldn’t fit into one.

        • VladTheLibrarian

          And why wouldn’t I fit in one…?? And yes, I’ve been gliding… You and Pickles seem to think that removing Wellsbourne will remove GA aircraft from the skies around Stratford. Unfortunately many of the aircraft over Stratofrd don’t come from Wellsbourne, they come from Shobdon, Sleap, Halfpenny Green, Coventry, Birmingham, Gloucester and numerous other airfields…

  • Centre Parting

    If the Government can’t force Southern Rail to run trains, how could SDC force this to be run as an airfield which is not exactly an essential facility?
    Coventry Airport, which was a great facility for folks in the area, stopped passenger flights and that was met mainly with relief by its neighbours.

    • Roger Pickles

      Let’s hope Gladmans and the Littlers have something up their sleeves to redevelop this airfield.

      • Centre Parting

        The majority of the land on the airfield site is farmed.

      • Tom

        To be fair Pickles, as far as entertainment goes you are right up there! However I think that has a lot to do with all the cider you have had over the years that has pickled your brain.

        • bungy

          so Oickles gets up your nose as well he is rather entertaining to say the least I wunder if they used the wrong type of apples in his cider