‘Snow’ is forecast for Stratford’s lights switch-on ceremony tonight. . .

CROWDS gathering for Stratford’s Christmas lights switch-on tonight, Thursday, will be treated to a snowfall.

Stratford lights will be switched on at 4.30pm, by young VIPS Ingrid Ash and Sophie Evans-Lee, at the Stratford Town Hall.

The switching on ceremony, will start at 4pm with carols by the choir of Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, accompanied by the Kings Brass.

This will be followed by an appearance on the town hall balcony from dignitaries, including Stratford Mayor, Cllr Juliet Short. Santa will be in his grotto at the town hall, along with the addition of four snow machines inside and outside the historic building.

This year, there won’t be a fireworks display to herald the switching on of the lights, but the snow machines are regarded as a very seasonal addition to the celebrations.

The switch-on also signals late-night shopping in the town, with Christmas markets, in Bridge Street, every Thursday until Christmas, open from 10am to 8pm.

A wide range of stalls will sell traditional and seasonal gifts, crafts, handmade and homemade items, fine foods, artwork, bespoke decorations, Christmas candles, shabby chic, vintage, Fairtrade and ethnic products, food and drinks.

There will also be street entertainment from Santa, carol singing, meet the market Snowman, stilt walkers, and lots of festive fun.

The Christmas lights will also be switched on in Wellesbourne at the village’s Christmas Street Fayre on Saturday, and on Sunday in Bidford and Alcester.

Warwick holds its Victorian Evening tonight, Thursday, while’s Kineton will go back in time tomorrow, Friday, and Shipston Victorian Evening on Friday, 2nd December.

Henley’s lights will be switched next Saturday, 3rd December, and Chipping Campden’s next Friday, 2nd December.

Full details and timings in this week’s Herald – on sale now just 70p.