Horses run loose on the A46 after crash

TWO horses have been caught after running loose when the trailer they were being transported in overturned on the A46 near Warwick.

It happened shortly before 2pm today, Tuesday, briefly closing the busy road in both directions.

Both carriageways are now open although there is still some slow moving traffic with two lanes still closed southbound while the overturned vehicle is being recovered.

Warwickshire Police’s OPU team tweeted just before 2pm: “A46 S/B is down to one lane at # Warwick due to overturned horse box where horses were loose. All re-caught but now slow moving traffic.’

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance did attend the scene but no one was injured.

