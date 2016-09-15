Councillors reject MP’s planning application

A contentious application by Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi to loosen planning conditions on his constituency home, has been rejected by Stratford District Council.

Mr Zahawi wanted relax certain agricultural conditions on the property, but the plan was fiercely opposed by both Tysoe Parish Council and local conservative district councillor Bart Dalla Mura in whose Red Horse ward the property is situated.

The application sought to vary the wording of a condition “to enable the occupation of the existing dwelling by a person or persons directly associated with the functional operation of the equestrian business, instead of a person or persons solely or mainly working or last working, in the locality in equestrian activities, agricultural or forestry.”

However at last night’s meeting of the district council’s Eastern Area Planning Committee councillors opted to reject the application, despite planning officers recommending that it be granted.

Earlier this week the council also revealed that Mr Zahawi’s home, Oaklands Stables in Upper Tysoe, is the subject of an enforcement order.

The case appears to have been triggered by the revelation by planning official Jamie Whitehouse in his report to councillors that the roof space above the garage had been converted into a self-contained unit of accommodation “without the benefit of planning permission.”

A spokesperson for Mr Zahawi explained that the conversion had taken place before the MP purchased the property, and therefore has no relation to hi.